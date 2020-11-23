Return from IS: American teenager 'happy' to be home

Matthew was eight years old when he was taken to live with the Islamic State group in Syria by his mother Sam Sally and her husband Moussa Elhassani, in 2015.

He returned to America in 2018 after being rescued by the US military.

Earlier this month, his mother was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for financing terrorism. Matthew, now living with his dad Juan, has spoken for the first time about his ordeal. He's had counselling and support to help him deal with what has happened to him.

Viewers in the UK can watch Return from ISIS: A Family's Story on Panorama, at 21:00 on BBC One on 23 November, or catch up later online. Viewers in the US can watch Frontline's documentary, on PBS, on 15 December.