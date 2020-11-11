Leon Panetta: Trump 'plunging Pentagon into uncertainty'
Former CIA head Leon Panetta has expressed concern over President Trump's replacement for defence secretary.
Speaking with the BBC, Mr Panetta said the appointment, and the departure of several other high-profile figures, was "plunging the Pentagon into uncertainty."
He also said that, despite President Trump's contest of election results, there will be a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
