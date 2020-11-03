US vote and Covid-19: What can the past teach us?

The US is in uncharted territory when it comes to voting during a pandemic, an epidemiologist and historian of medicine has said.

In 1918, during the Spanish flu pandemic, there had been a US mid-term election, Prof Howard Markel told BBC News.

But by polling, it had not been that big an issue.

The idea the coronavirus should be allowed to spread naturally through a population in the absence of a vaccine was wrong, he said.

“Why would you rely on a 13th Century methodology, when you live in the 21st Century?

"It makes no sense at all."

Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic has become a key issue in the election.

The president has repeatedly said the US is turning the corner.

But there have been record numbers of infections and rising hospital admissions.

Follow the US election results.