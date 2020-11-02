US Election 2020: ‘Minority vote is what’s supporting the Democrats’
Students at Morehouse College think Kamala Harris’s position on racial justice is key to the election.
Morehouse is a historically black university in Atlanta, Georgia in the south of the United States.
Kamala Harris, the vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, spoke there as part of her campaign on 23 October.
A student there, born in Mozambique, thinks the Democratic Party could be beneficial for African immigrants in the US.
