Covid: Clive Myrie visits the Navajo Nation
The American election is just days away and many see November 3 as a referendum on Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
Millions have requested postal votes because of the high rate of deaths from Covid-19.
The state of Arizona has been hit particularly hard, with nearly 6,000 deaths and the number of cases rising every day.
Clive Myrie has visited one of the state’s worst affected communities - the Navajo Nation.
