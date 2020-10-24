Colorado fires: 'It's devastating... watching my community burn'
As the US state of Colorado battles the two largest wildfires in its history, teacher CarrieAnn Fain describes what it's like to be forced to leave behind her dream home.
She has watched her town of Grand Lake burn as the East Troublesome Fire continues to grow.
