US and North Korea: Trump and Biden clash over Kim Jong-un relationship

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have clashed over North Korea and President Trump's "good relationship" with the country's leader, Kim Jong-un.

In their final debate, Mr Biden argued that was like saying we had a good relationship with Hitler before he invaded Europe. Mr Trump said he had initiated meetings with North Korea after former President Barack Obama warned him of the country's threat.

