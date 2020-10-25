US election: Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Persuading an undecided voter
Erica hasn't made up her mind yet on whether she's going to vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the US election.
Her aunt Kay is backing Biden, while her friend Senen is voting for Trump.
Watch as they both try to convince her to support their candidate.
