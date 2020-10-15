Amy Coney Barrett challenged on climate change

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has been asked by Democratic vice-president candidate Senator Kamala Harris whether she believes climate change is "happening". Judge Barrett declined to express a view on what she called a "very contentious matter of public debate". The questioning came on day three of Judge Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing.

