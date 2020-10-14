Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker has recalled the night that she was shot and killed by police in her home.

Speaking to CBS This Morning, Mr Walker said he is "a million per cent sure" officers did not identify themselves before entering.

Ms Taylor, a 26-year-old black hospital worker, was shot six times when police forced their way into her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, on 13 March.

None of the three officers have been charged directly over the killing.

