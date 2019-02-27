Michael Cohen: Trump won't change mindset on virus despite diagnosis
The US president's former lawyer has told the BBC Donald Trump will return to the White House with an "identical understanding" of coronavirus despite his diagnosis.
Michael Cohen said Mr Trump's understanding is "predicated on ignorance and arrogance", claiming the president thinks he can bully Covid-19.
Mr Cohen is under house arrest after being convicted for crimes including Trump campaign finance violations.
- Published
- 38 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada