Trump coronavirus treatment taught him 'a lot'
Speaking from the Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday, Donald Trump described his treatment as the 'real school not the books school'.
The US president also made a surprise public appearance in a drive-past to greet supporters outside the hospital.
He is being treated for Covid-19, receiving steroids, and his oxygen level dipped twice.
The president's diagnosis, which he made public in a tweet early on Friday, has upended his election campaign. Mr Trump faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden on 3 November.
