Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital
US President Donald Trump has made a short trip to wave to the crowds of people lining the streets outside the hospital where he is being treated for coronavirus.
On Twitter, the president said he would "pay a little surprise to some of the patriots we have out on the street".
Mr Trump, who wore a face mask, waved and clapped to his supporters.
BBC's Jon Sopel was reporting live from the scene at the time.
- Published
- 12 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada