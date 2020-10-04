BBC News

Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital

US President Donald Trump has made a short trip to wave to the crowds of people lining the streets outside the hospital where he is being treated for coronavirus.

On Twitter, the president said he would "pay a little surprise to some of the patriots we have out on the street".

Mr Trump, who wore a face mask, waved and clapped to his supporters.

BBC's Jon Sopel was reporting live from the scene at the time.

