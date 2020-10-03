Covid-19: Doctors "extremely happy" with President Trump's progress
The physician to the president has given an update on Donald Trump's condition after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Dr Sean Conley and other doctors from the US president's medical team spoke from outside Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.
They say Mr Trump is doing "very well" and is in "exceptionally good spirits".
Read more: Trump very well and fever-free, doctor says
- Published
- 28 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada