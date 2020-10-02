'Illegal casino' in Canadian mansion raided

More than C$1 million (£584,000) in cash and 11 guns with ammunition have been seized by police who raided an alleged illegal casino at a mansion in Ontario, Canada.

York Regional Police have just released video of the July raid, which was part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

The owner of the alleged operation has been charged with multiple offences, including illegal gambling and possession of a stolen firearm.

