Joyce Echaquan: Trudeau decries 'systemic racism' after indigenous woman death
A video of a dying indigenous woman screaming in distress and being insulted by hospital staff shows the "worst form of racism", says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Joyce Echaquan streamed herself on Facebook shortly before her death.
A nurse has been fired and three investigations are under way.
