Breonna Taylor case: ‘To be a black woman right now, it’s painful’
The case of Breonna Taylor has had a big impact on many black women across the US.
One of them is activist and businesswoman Yandy Smith-Harris, who has been active in protests over the death.
This week, it was announced that the police officers would not face charges directly related to Ms Taylor's killing.
Ms Smith-Harris tells the BBC what it's like being a black woman in the US right now, and what she is telling her young children about what's happening.
