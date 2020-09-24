US President Donald Trump has been greeted with boos and chants of "Vote him out" by the crowd outside the Supreme Court.

He visited the court Thursday morning to pay his respects to the late justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump is keen to confirm Ginsburg's replacement before the 3 November presidential election - much to the anger of Democrats.

