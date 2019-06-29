Adopting a child can be a challenging experience but imagine being accused of kidnapping your new baby.

That is what happened to Keia, an African-American woman and her husband when they adopted a white child.

In fact the couple, who live in the US, are constantly challenged by members of the public, suspicious about their three-year-old son.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Jasmin Souesi.

