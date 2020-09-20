Jogging when you're black - the calculations you have to make
The pursuit and fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia prompted many African American men to come forward with stories of discrimination they face while jogging.
In a recent incident, police wrongly arrested runner Mathias Ometu in Texas, even though he did not fit the description of a suspect.
A law enforcement expert and the founder of a running club analyse footage of the incident and explain what it means.
