Trump on Israel-UAE-Bahrain deals: 'We mark the dawn of a new Middle East'
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain have signed agreements fully normalising their relations with Israel at the White House.
US President Trump, whose administration helped to broker these agreements, has said he hopes that more countries will follow. But Palestinians have urged them not to while their conflict remains unsolved.
