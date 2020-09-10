Breonna Taylor family: 'Hold every office accountable'

The family of Breonna Taylor has said it is worried about a "cover-up" in the case of her killing in March.

The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was fatally shot when officers stormed her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, on a search warrant for drugs.

"There are questions [that] still aren't answered," says her aunt Bianca Austin. "We feel like we're just being lied to."

Louisville Police did not respond to an interview request from the BBC.