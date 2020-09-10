The US has the one of the world's largest prison populations with over two million people in jail. Many of those are people who can't afford bail so remain behind bars while they await trial.

Harvey Murphy's experience in and out of prison has been the driving force for his work in criminal justice reform. Harvey works for Just Leadership USA, a New York-based organisation that wants to cut the prison population by half within the next 10 years.

(Photo: Harvey Murphy in New York. Credit: BBC)

Video produced by Ijeoma Ndukwe, Fanny Texier and Jasmin Souesi.