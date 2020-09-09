US towns almost destroyed by wildfires

Small towns have been left in ruins by wildfires raging across California and other states in western US.

In Malden, Washington, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers estimates that nearly 80% of structures have been destroyed by wildfires.

While in Big Creek, California, the elementary school is still standing - something the principal called a "beacon of hope."

