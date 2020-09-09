What's behind the unequal threat of Covid?
Covid-19 is already the third-leading cause of death for African Americans this year. But why has the virus hit this community harder than others? We take a look at the story behind the numbers.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins and Dan Lytwyn
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada