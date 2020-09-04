BBC News

Jacob Blake makes court appearance from hospital bed

Jacob Blake, the black man whose shooting by police triggered protests in the US, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges filed prior to the incident.

Mr Blake, who is in hospital, made appeared virtually from hospital. He was paralysed after being shot in the back seven times by a police officer.

He was accompanied by his attorney, Patrick Cafferty, during the virtual hearing.

Published
38 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
US & Canada