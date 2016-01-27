California assemblywoman brings newborn to the legislature floor.
California state legislator Buffy Wicks was denied a request to vote by proxy after giving birth to her daughter on 26 July.
Assembly members at risk for Covid-19 were given the choice to vote remotely during the pandemic, but Ms Wicks was denied the option because maternity leave was deemed not to be a high-risk category.
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, who denied the request, has apologised.
- Published
- 38 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada