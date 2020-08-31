Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has challenged President Donald Trump on law and order, accusing him of failing to call on his own supporters to stop "acting as an armed militia".

In a campaign speech in Pennsylvania, after violence erupted at protests in Portland, Oregon over the weekend, he said "fires are burning" and the president "fans the flames".

Mr Trump has blamed Portland's Democratic mayor for the unrest, and tweeted that Mr Biden was "unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime".Read more: Trump and Biden trade insults over Portland unrest