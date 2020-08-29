Thousands flocked to Lincoln Memorial in the US capital to march for racial justice.

The event was dubbed the 'Get Your Knees Off Our Necks' march, and police brutality was top of many marchers’ minds.

The BBC spoke to attendees to see how far the country has come, and what’s left to achieve.

Video by Shrai Popat and Sam Cabral

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.