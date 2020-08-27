Over 1,000 animals rescued from the deadly wildfires
A team of veterinarians from University of California Davis have treated over 1,000 animals rescued from the wildfires raging in northern California.
The school’s veterinary hospital has been housing 30 of the most severely injured animals for additional care.
The animals were harmed in the Lightning Complex Fire, which has burned over 1.25 million acres of land, an area larger than the Grand Canyon and forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.
- Published
- 35 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News