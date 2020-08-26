Jacob Blake's sister has said that she is numb, angry and tired after years of seeing police murder black people.

Mr Blake, 29, was shot several times opening the door of his car in Kenosha.

He is still in hospital and his father has said he is paralysed from the waist down.

The BBC's Aleem Maqbool is on the ground in Kenosha, Wisconsin, covering the protests sparked by the shooting.

