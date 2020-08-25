In a powerful speech given to press in Wisconsin, the mother of Jacob Blake has called for healing and unity.

Julia Jackson said the United States needs to "show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other".

Her son, Jacob Blake, 29, was shot in the back "at least seven times" as he went to a car and opened its door in the city of Kenosha on 23 August.

The shooting sparked two nights of protests in the city, with buildings and cars set alight.

Julia Jackson also said the violence and damaged caused by the protests don't "reflect my son or my family" and would leave Jacob Blake "very unpleased."

