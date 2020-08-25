Katie Hill, the former US Democrat congresswoman, who resigned after reports of an "inappropriate" relationship with a 2018 campaign staff member and after nude photographs of her were published says her "public shaming" took her to a "dark and deep" place.

She told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi she had contemplated suicide during the period of her resignation: "What led me to it was knowing I wasn't going to be able to serve in the best capacity possible because of what I was going through."

Ms Hill has asked the police to investigate the nude photographs being published online.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, support and advice is available via BBC Action Line.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only)