‘Black people have been through a lot this year’

Myron Grant started therapy after the coronavirus lockdown and the traumatic events involving unarmed black people started to take a toll on his mental health.

Covid-19 has disproportionately affected people of colour and protests calling for social justice have gripped the United States since the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Mr Grant told the BBC that as a lawyer and black man, he 'felt unwanted' in a place he calls home and psychotherapist Minaa B said that it wasn't unusual for black people to feel a sense of heightened anxiety at this time.

Video journalist: Chloe Kim