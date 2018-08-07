Video footage from the Air National Guard shows the scale of California's wildfires, which have been a major disaster by US President Donald Trump.

Flames have caused widespread destruction - destroying homes and forests, and killing at least six people.

Around 560 fires are raging, including some of the largest blazes the state has ever seen.

Residents are being advised to stay at home to avoid the thick smoke.

