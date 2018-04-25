Golden State Killer sentenced: Survivors welcome life jail term
Joseph DeAngelo, the man known as the Golden State Killer, has been sentenced to life in prison.
He admitted 13 murders in a deal with US prosecutors meant to spare him the death penalty, as well as numerous rapes, burglaries and other crimes.
The sentencing occurred in a university ballroom - the space needed to hold surviving victims and their families who have welcomed the jail term.
- Published
- 17 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News