China-US comedians: 'We hope jokes travel faster than the virus’
American comedian Jesse Appell and Chinese comedian Tony Chou discuss what people in China and the US have been debating about Covid-19.
Their aim is to bridge both cultures through humour amid the political tensions but also comment on attitudes to masks and President Trump's comments about the "China virus".
Produced by Xinyan Yu and Zhaoyin Feng. Animation by Davies Surya and Arvin Supriyadi.
