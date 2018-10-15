Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony
President Trump made the announcement on the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted US women the right to vote.
Susan B Anthony had been convicted for illegally voting in 1872 and she died before the amendment was ratified.
Her arrest brought attention to the voting equality movement, and helped launch her onto the national stage. She went on to merge the country's two largest suffragette groups and travelled the US giving speeches and holding rallies.
