What you missed on day one of virtual convention

Democratic National Convention: What you missed on day one
Day one of the Democratic Party convention is over - and we now know a little more about what a virtual political event looks and feels like.
Without the passionate crowd to react to speeches, it was left to the event organisers to manufacture some energy and emotion among the audience watching at home.
Cue A-list celebrities, heart-wrenching personal stories and political speeches cut much shorter than in conventions past.
18 Aug 2020
