Watch live: Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention has started, but it looks very different to previous events. The convention is usually packed with thousands of excited supporters, and marked with confetti and balloon drops, but this year it's all online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speakers include former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will close the convention.

The four-day event kicks off two months of relentless campaigning up to the 3 November presidential election.