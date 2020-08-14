Kushner: Trump brings 'massive change' to Mid-East

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jared Kushner: 'Massive change' in the Middle East
Jared Kushner, the senior adviser to Donald Trump, has hailed the US president's role in securing a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations.
Mr Trump's unorthodox strategy has brought "massive change" to the Middle East, Mr Kushner told CBS news.
-
14 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53785815/jared-kushner-massive-change-in-the-middle-eastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window