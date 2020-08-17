Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US conventions: What happens? And what's different in 2020?
Balloons. Dancing. Speeches. Music. It's convention season in the US election, but this year won't be like previous ones.
First, the Democratic National Convention starts with four days of party events leading up to the main event: naming the presidential nominee.
Then the Republican National Convention will follow a similar format, and is due to run from 24 August to 27 August.
But first, what is a convention and how will coronavirus affect this?
Video by: Marianna Brady, Ameer Ahmed, Terry Saunders and Kate Forbes.
-
17 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53782189/us-conventions-what-happens-and-what-s-different-in-2020Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window