The right man to take on Trump?

The Democratic Party started with upwards of two dozen presidential candidates. Now it’s down to Joe Biden. But is he the right person?

The BBC spoke to Democratic Millennials and Generation Z voters - who make up a third of the US electorate - and ask what Biden should do on Day 1 of his presidency if he's elected.

Video by Angélica M Casas

