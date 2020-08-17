What do young Democrats think of Joe Biden?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US election 2020: What young Democrats think of Joe Biden
Joe Biden is about to be crowned as the Democrats' presidential nominee - but what do young millennials and Generation Z voters who support the party think of their candidate?
At the age of 77, the former vice-president is more than half a century older than the dozen voters we spoke to - yet it's his moderate politics rather than the age gap which has some struggling to get excited.
Will they vote for him anyway?
Video by Angélica M Casas
-
17 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53774680/us-election-2020-what-young-democrats-think-of-joe-bidenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window