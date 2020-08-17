What do young Democrats think of Joe Biden?

Video

Joe Biden is about to be crowned as the Democrats' presidential nominee - but what do young millennials and Generation Z voters who support the party think of their candidate?

At the age of 77, the former vice-president is more than half a century older than the dozen voters we spoke to - yet it's his moderate politics rather than the age gap which has some struggling to get excited.

Will they vote for him anyway?

Video by Angélica M Casas