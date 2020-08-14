'Firenado' rages in southern California

Media player
'Firenado' rages through Angeles National Forest
The brush fire north of Los Angeles is not contained. At least 100 structures were evacuated. Conditions created recipe for "rapid fire growth", said fire chief Robert Garcia.
14 Aug 2020
