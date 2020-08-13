Officer saves man stuck on train tracks
California officer saves man stuck on train tracks in wheelchair

A California police officer has been praised after taking quick action when she saw a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair on the tracks as a train was approaching. He was taken to hospital after being saved.

  • 13 Aug 2020
