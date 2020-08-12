Media player
Officers point guns at black teenagers in Santa Clarita
The teenagers were reportedly attacked by a homeless man with a knife. Several people called the police for help. Multiple officers drew their weapons once at the scene. The incident is under investigation.
12 Aug 2020
