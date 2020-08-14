Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Georgia School: "We walked into a dangerous situation"
After Hannah shared a photo of a crowded hallway at North Paulding High School in Georgia, the school faced national criticism. Then, after Covid-19 cases emerged among students and staff, the school was temporarily closed. Now, parents are facing the tough decision of choosing between in-person or distance learning when the school re-opens.
The BBC spoke to students and a parent from the school about the district's decision.
Produced by Cody Godwin, Larry Madowo and Sarah Fountain
Edited by Angélica Casas and Tristan Cimini
-
14 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53759662/georgia-school-we-walked-into-a-dangerous-situationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window