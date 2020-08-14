Video

After Hannah shared a photo of a crowded hallway at North Paulding High School in Georgia, the school faced national criticism. Then, after Covid-19 cases emerged among students and staff, the school was temporarily closed. Now, parents are facing the tough decision of choosing between in-person or distance learning when the school re-opens.

The BBC spoke to students and a parent from the school about the district's decision.

Produced by Cody Godwin, Larry Madowo and Sarah Fountain

Edited by Angélica Casas and Tristan Cimini