Trump says Biden is 'against God and he's against guns'
President Donald Trump has accused his Democratic opponent of following the 'radical left agenda' to 'hurt the Bible' and 'take away the Second Amendment'.

He suggested that former Vice-President Joe Biden would perform poorly in the state of Ohio, where the president was visiting a Whirlpool manufacturing factory.

Mr Biden has previously said he has been guided by his Catholic faith.

  • 06 Aug 2020
