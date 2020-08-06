Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump says Biden is 'against God and he's against guns'
President Donald Trump has accused his Democratic opponent of following the 'radical left agenda' to 'hurt the Bible' and 'take away the Second Amendment'.
He suggested that former Vice-President Joe Biden would perform poorly in the state of Ohio, where the president was visiting a Whirlpool manufacturing factory.
Mr Biden has previously said he has been guided by his Catholic faith.
-
06 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53688217/trump-says-biden-is-against-god-and-he-s-against-gunsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window