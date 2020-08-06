'No one is above the law, not even the NRA'

Video

New York's Attorney General Letitia James has announced a lawsuit aimed at dissolving the powerful National Rifle Association over alleged financial mismanagement.

One of the claims alleges NRA head Wayne LaPierre visited the Bahamas more than eight times in three years by private plane using funds intended for the NRA, for a total cost of $500,000 (£380,225).

NRA President Carolyn Meadows said "this was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend". She added that "as evidenced by the lawsuit filed by the NRA today against the [New York Attorney General], we not only will not shrink from this fight – we will confront it and prevail.”